Durga McBroom: "Siento la responsabilidad de guiar a las bandas tributo"

Fue la voz femenina de Pink Floyd entre 1987 y 1994. y deslumbró con “Great Gig in the Sky” Su trabajo se puede escuchar en el disco “Delicate sound of thunder” (en vivo), “The division bell” y “Pulse” (en vivo) y llega por primera vez a Mar del Plata en el marco de la gira internacional de la banda tributo a Pink Floyd “The end”.

Mientras ultiman detalles de la gira "The Pink Floyd Connection" que la traerá a la ciudad el próximo 19 de noviembre, junto a la banda tributo a Pink Floyd "The end", Durga McBroom habló con 0223.

- ¿Cuál es la principal característica de la presentación en Mar del Plata?

- Esta es la primera vez que me presento con final en Mar del Plata, ¡así que es muy especial!

- ¿Qué fue lo que te atrajo de “The End” para unirte después de tocar con Pink Floyd y David Gilmour? ¿Cómo fue el primer contacto con los músicos?

Recibí un mensaje de Gorgui, invitándome a ser su invitada especial. Cuando me reuní con ellos y los escuché tocar, quedé muy impresionada con su nivel de profesionalismo y su atención al detalle, que es fundamental cuando se interpreta a Pink Floyd. También los amaba mucho como personas.

- ¿Fue difícil asumir el papel protagónico en una emblemática banda de rock como Pink Floyd?

- Sin duda es una gran responsabilidad.

- ¿A qué atribuye la vigencia de la banda?

- Pink Floyd son los pioneros del rock progresivo. Y hablan de algo y de todos los que atraviesan generaciones, en parte debido a la increíble maestría musical, así como a las letras, que describen la condición humana.

- ¿Siente en algún momento la “responsabilidad” -por así decirlo- de mantener vivo el legado de Pink Floyd en sus presentaciones?

- Absolutamente. Cuando trabajo con bandas tributo, que aman a Pink Floyd, en todo el mundo, siento la responsabilidad de guiarlos para que sean lo más precisos posible en su representación.

- ¿Cuáles son sus proyectos para lo que resta del año?

- Después de la gira con The End, haré un gran show en Chile con mi hermana Lorelei, Machan Taylor y Scott Page. Luego Lorelei y yo volvemos a Argentina para tocar con Bad Dreams.



